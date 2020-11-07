Rich nations fall short on climate finance pledge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: Wealthy countries are falling short on a decade-old promise come due to ramp up climate finance for the developing world, according to a semi-official report released Friday. Even those numbers may be inflated, watchdog groups warned.
The 2009 UN climate summit in Copenhagen mandated that poorer nations -- historically blameless for global warming, but most at risk -- were to receive $100 billion (85 billion euros) annually starting from 2020 to help curb their carbon footprint and cope with future climate impacts.