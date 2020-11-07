School for BD transgenders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladesh opened its first Islamic school for transgender Muslims on Friday with clerics calling it a first step towards integrating the discriminated minority into society. The madrasa is one of a series of recent moves in Bangladesh to make life easier for the Muslim-majority nation’s up to 1.5 million transgender people.