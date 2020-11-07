close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
AFP
November 7, 2020

Jailed Palestinian ‘dying’

World

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian on hunger strike for over 100 days under Israeli detention is close to dying, suffering severe cramps and headaches, his wife told AFP on on Friday. "Every day, he dies 100 times in front of my eyes and I can do nothing," Taghrid Al-Akhras said by telephone from husband Maher’s bedside in Kaplan hospital, near Tel Aviv.

