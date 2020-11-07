Singapore Airlines suffers record loss as coronavirus hits aviation: Swiss doctors reel as second virus wave hits

LA CHAUX-DE-FONDS, Switzerland: No more room. Patients with severe Covid-19 infections fill all the 10 enclosed beds in the intensive care unit at this small Swiss hospital, but more keep coming.

"This morning, I was asked to take one more patient... so I had to transfer the most stable patient I had to another hospital to make room," Herve Zender, the chief physician at the La-Chaux-de-Fonds’s ICU, told AFP.

The sudden reorganisation at the hospital in western Switzerland has in recent days become routine. "This is something we are doing basically every day at the moment," he said.

"The unit is constantly full. We have no back-up." For weeks now, the novel coronavirus has been mercilessly lashing Switzerland, and in particular its French-speaking region, where hospitals are rapidly becoming overwhelmed.

Switzerland emerged relatively unscathed from the first wave of Covid-19 infections in the spring, but as a second wave engulfs Europe, health workers here agree the situation in the wealthy Alpine nation this time is far more worrying.

"There are far more patients" this time around, Zender said. Head nurse Brigitte Hostettler agreed. "One could say the first wave was bearable. We managed to handle everything and we did not see a massive influx," she told AFP. "But now, this is just becoming very difficult to manage."

Switzerland, a country of 8.5 million people, is currently seeing one of Europe’s greatest spikes in case numbers compared to population size. In recent days its daily case count has repeatedly surpassed 10,000, and now counts over 200,000 cases and more than 2,330 deaths since the start of the pandemic. And hospitalisations are surging.

"There are too many patients. Too many hospitalised patients. It is complicated," Hostettler said. "There are also far more staff members who have tested positive." As for who the patients are, she said they were of "all ages".

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines on Friday reported a record net loss for its fiscal second quarter as the carrier continued to reel from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global air travel.

The airline, which has shed thousands of jobs and grounded much of its fleet, said its net loss in July-September totalled Sg$2.34 billion ($1.7 billion), down from a net profit of Sg$94.5 million in the same period the year before.