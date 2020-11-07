Vatican punishes Polish cardinal suspected of sex abuse

Warsaw: The Vatican on Friday banned a 97-year-old Polish cardinal from carrying out his duties and using bishops’ insignia after an unspecified probe which media reports said related to alleged sexual abuse.

In a statement, the Holy See’s embassy in Poland said it had taken these measures "following the investigation into the accusations against Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz and after the analysis of other accusations concerning the cardinal’s past."

The measures also specified Gulbinowicz could not be buried in a cathedral, and that he would have to give some money to a foundation created by the Polish episcopacy to help victims of sexual abuse. It was unclear however what exactly he was being punished for.