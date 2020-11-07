close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
AFP
November 7, 2020

Rich nations fall short on climate finance pledge

World

AFP
November 7, 2020

Paris: Wealthy countries are falling short on a decade-old promise come due to ramp up climate finance for the developing world, according to a semi-official report released Friday. Even those numbers may be inflated, watchdog groups warned.

The 2009 UN climate summit in Copenhagen mandated that poorer nations -- historically blameless for global warming, but most at risk -- were to receive $100 billion (85 billion euros) annually starting from 2020 to help curb their carbon footprint and cope with future climate impacts.

