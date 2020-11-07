tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brussels: Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his son were officially put on the EU sanctions blacklist Friday along with 13 other officials -- that Canada also sanctioned -- because of their post-election crackdown. The formal move came after EU member states gave their assent and the decision was published in the bloc’s official journal.