Sat Nov 07, 2020
AFP
November 7, 2020

Brussels: Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his son were officially put on the EU sanctions blacklist Friday along with 13 other officials -- that Canada also sanctioned -- because of their post-election crackdown. The formal move came after EU member states gave their assent and the decision was published in the bloc’s official journal.

