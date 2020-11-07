close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 7, 2020

School for BD transgenders

World

AFP
November 7, 2020

DHAKA: Bangladesh opened its first Islamic school for transgender Muslims on Friday with clerics calling it a first step towards integrating the discriminated minority into society. The madrasa is one of a series of recent moves in Bangladesh to make life easier for the Muslim-majority nation’s up to 1.5 million transgender people.

Latest News

More From World