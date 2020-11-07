Jailed Palestinian ‘dying’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian on hunger strike for over 100 days under Israeli detention is close to dying, suffering severe cramps and headaches, his wife told AFP on on Friday. "Every day, he dies 100 times in front of my eyes and I can do nothing," Taghrid Al-Akhras said by telephone from husband Maher’s bedside in Kaplan hospital, near Tel Aviv.