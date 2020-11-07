Unemployment is one of the biggest problems of developing countries. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation even worse. The deadly virus is also responsible for snatching the people’s jobs. Many people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Now, the second wave of the virus has arrived in Pakistan. If we want to avoid another lockdown, we should follow all SOPs to contain the spread of the virus. The government should also ensure that everyone is following SOPs.

Ali Abbas Magsi

Sukkur