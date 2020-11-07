close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 7, 2020

Jobless

Newspost

 
November 7, 2020

Unemployment is one of the biggest problems of developing countries. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation even worse. The deadly virus is also responsible for snatching the people’s jobs. Many people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Now, the second wave of the virus has arrived in Pakistan. If we want to avoid another lockdown, we should follow all SOPs to contain the spread of the virus. The government should also ensure that everyone is following SOPs.

Ali Abbas Magsi

Sukkur

Latest News

More From Newspost