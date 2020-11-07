After the elections

The current presidential elections in the US reminds me of the elections in Pakistan. There are allegations of fraud and an unwillingness to accept the results. I was born in 1924 and I have witnessed all the elections held in our country since 1947. I cannot recall a single example where all stakeholders accepted the results of the elections. The losing side has always raised the allegations of rigging and fraud in the elections, leading to protests which, at times, led to disastrous outcomes. In 1977, all opposition parties refused to accept the results of the elections held by the PPP and hurled allegations of massive rigging.

The protests by the alliance of the opposition parties ultimately culminated in a brutal martial law – a result which no one anticipated. Every single election held in the country was made controversial by the losing side with the allegations of rigging. I cannot recall a single example where the losing side accepted defeat with grace. Although our leaders talk a lot about democracy, they never follow the principles of democracy. It seems that democracy is even failing in first world countries like the US where the losing side is finding it hard to accept the outcome.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad