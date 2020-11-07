A killer highway

Lasbela’s single-road Regional Cooperation Development Highway (RCD Highway) is often called the killer highway. The rate of fatal accidents on this particular road is too high. The reason for a high number of accidents on this highway is that vehicles travel on this road beyond the speed limits.

The highway also has too many potholes which make it different for the people to have a smooth ride. The Balochistan government needs to pay attention to the poor condition of this highway to protect the lives of citizens.

Wishal Raj

Lasbela