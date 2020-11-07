The real picture

This refers to the letter ‘Good efforts’ (Nov 6) by Arif Majeed. During the tenure of the last government, the PTI was against the privatisation of Pakistan Steel Mills. When it came to power, it took a U-turn and is now in favour of its privatisation. The PML-N-led government managed Pakistan Railways quite well. The quality of the trains and the services were top-notch. The performance of the railways isn’t satisfactory under the PTI-led government. Both Railways and PIA are a picture of bad management. As far as exports are concerned, it is important to realise what the PML-N did to make sure that industries receive the uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas. The infrastructure that facilitated the growth of the exports sector was improved during the last government.

The PLM-N built modern infrastructure. During the last two years, the PTI has only taken debts and did nothing. It has not taken any action to deal with the country’s financial problems.

Imran Malik

Islamabad