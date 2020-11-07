Actions speak louder

This is a known fact that the rate of inflation is quite high in Pakistan. Despite the PTI-led government’s claims to bring the prices of essential commodities down with the help of Tiger Force volunteers and through other measures, almost all commodities are still being sold at higher prices.

Government representatives use abusive language when talking with their opponents – as seen on TV shows – instead of giving a satisfactory response to questions asked by the show’s host. The government should expose its opponents by performing better than how they performed and by giving relief to the common man.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad