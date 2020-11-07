close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 7, 2020

UNISAME slams rise in inflation

Business

Our Correspondent Â 
November 7, 2020

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has invited the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards increasing inflation and incorrect figures given by institutions responsible for the statistics, a statement said on Friday.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said that the reported inflation figure of 8.90 percent is derived by officers sitting in offices and not collecting prices from the market.

The prevailing prices are different. Besides the price check list is never followed by the market.

Thaver said the kitchen items index is itself in double-digit. Despite the fact that the rupee is gaining strength, the importers have not reduced their prices nor have the factories who have benefited due to lowered cost of the raw materials and resultantly the landed cost.

