Gold rates surge by Rs1,400/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs1,400/tola to Rs116,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,200 to Rs99,451.

In the international market, gold rates increased $40 to $1,958/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Meanwhile, silver rates also increased Rs30 to Rs1,250/tola, it said, adding that price of 10 grams silver rose Rs25.72 to Rs1,071.67.