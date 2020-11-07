Lies & delusions

LAHORE: The most pet trait of this ‘daydreaming regime’ is its fantastic stance that an economic turnaround is inevitable, while ground realities are in total disagreement of the picture these rulers are trying to paint with all their might.

It is regrettable that after almost 27 months in power the regime has not ignited any ray of hope among the citizens. In fact, the common man is convinced that reviving the economy is beyond the capability of this government. The electorate has in the past seen many inept regimes but what they are seeing now pales all the bad performances of the past to insignificant.

The households have been devastated but the ruling party says this is due to expected impact of reforms. But what reforms have been instituted is a mystery. The reforms should have helped lower losses in the state-owned entities, but they have increased manifold.

There has been an increase in power sector losses that indicates the supposed reforms in this sector have backfired. Tax-to-GDP ratio has declined to below ten percent making mockery of tax reforms. The reforms should have brought down the budget deficit, but it is widening like anything.

Tax collection in the first two years of this regime remained lower than the tax collected in the last year of the previous regime. The tax collection has increased in the first four months of this fiscal, but the government would have to show a growth of 22 percent in tax collection to achieve its target. Even if the target is achieved it would hardly cover debt servicing cost and the defense budget. It would not cover the huge losses that the public sector enterprises are making.

Economy presently is in a ‘mafia mode’ as the government has completely lost its writ to confront the cartels of all kinds. The lack of emphasis on improving governance and complete elimination of discretionary powers of the rulers and the bureaucracy is appalling.

The absence of transparent accountability in businesses, bureaucracy is regrettable. Pakistan’s failures in economy are basically due to bad governance, policymaking, and violation of rules by everyone.

Sustained growth and equitable development are possible only through good governance based on full transparency. To raise the governance bar this government should review the process by which those in authority are selected and replaced.

The appointments should be on merit only with no relaxation of any sort. In well governed-societies every segment has a voice. The poor are not excluded from the development agenda. This is not so in our country and is not commendable. Strict and transparent accountability is a major pillar of good governance. The accountability must be carried out across the board by a transparent regulator (where appointments are made on merit).

In Pakistan, the accountability is restricted to opponents of the ruling party because the regulators that conduct accountability were not appointed on merit. Good governance also suffers due to political instability in the country. Political instability is the outcome of insecure and incompetent government.

The capacity of government to formulate and implement policies including government effectiveness and regulatory quality is essential for better governance. The government of Pakistan has not been able to control prices, hoarding, smuggling, and tax evasion; it seems that the government lacks its writ in implementing its own rules.

The regulatory quality of its institutions is very poor. There is no respect of citizens and state for institutions that govern interactions among them that is rule of law and control of corruption.

The present government desires to increase the revenues by enlarging the tax base of the country yet it could not muster the courage to tax all incomes equally. In fact, the only fully compliant taxpayers in the country are the salaried class because their tax is deducted from monthly salaries by the employers.

The manufacturing sector conceals production to steal taxes. The traders do not keep books and majority of them pays no taxes, while the few that somehow have fallen in tax net pay nominal taxes that in most cases are less than the tax paid by salaried class having very low living standard than the traders. The importers dent the exchequer by under-invoicing, diluting the import duty and other government levies by 100-300 percent.

The agriculturists do not pay any tax at all. High-earning farmers having landholding of above 100 acres live more comfortably than the highest salaried employees.

Majority of the luxury cars plying on roads in the country are owned by members of the farming community.

They accumulate wealth without paying any taxes and the sector has become a safe haven for parking black money. This has given rise to a dangerous trend as now all the leading industrialists in the country have also entered the agricultural sector that facilitates them in accumulating assets without payment of taxes.