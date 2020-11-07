Wheat prices down on imports, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Wheat prices have dropped significantly after the arrival of imported wheat in local markets, Food Security Minister Fakhar Imam said on Friday.

Imam said prices of wheat came down across 108 cities in the country. He was addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar.

The minister said the price would further decrease as soon as the country receives more imported grains that would also discourage the hoarders and profiteers in the local markets.

Giving the details about the imported wheat, he said all arrangements have been finalised to import the remaining quantity of wheat; 9.5 million tons of wheat would arrive by December.

About 1.5 million tons of wheat would reach by February which would supplement the domestic strategic reserves and would be sufficient to meet the local requirements till the harvest of next crop.

The government has also decided to enhance wheat releases to mills to ensure the supply of adequate quantity of flour by monitoring the grains milling. It is also supplying wheat and flour to 368 ‘Sahulat Bazars’ established to facilitate the masses.

Imam said wheat is the basic food element and its domestic output was recorded at 25.2 million tons which was less than the domestic requirements, adding that after 12 years, the government decided to import the commodity. Punjab has started its releases from July in order to keep the supply smooth and stabilize the prices, whereas the Sindh government could not recognise the gravity of the situation and delayed its decision regarding the wheat releases.

Azhar said about 100,000 tons of sugar has already arrived at Karachi port, out of which 40,000 tons have been dispatched after the inspection which would be available in the market on controlled rates.

Prices of imported sugar would be less than Rs15-20 per kg as compared the sugar in local markets. Further 50,000 tons of sugar would also reach soon.