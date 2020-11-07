KE contests Rs17bln tax recovery notice

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) served K-Electric with Rs17 billion worth of tax recovery notice for an alleged non-compliance that was contested by the power company in a relevant forum, it was learnt on Friday.

Sources in Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi said the tax department issued recovery notice to the K-Electric (KE), which filed an appeal before the Commissioner Inland Revenue Appeals challenging the recovery order.

The sources said the demand was created for tax year 2018/19 under which the company didn’t collect further tax and extra tax on supply to unregistered consumers. Under tax laws commercial and industrial consumers are liable to register with the FBR.

Service providers are required to deduct/collect extra, further tax from unregistered individuals who are required to get registration but not registered with the tax authorities and deposit to the amount to the FBR. However, KE contended the FBR’s claim.

“The officer Inland Revenue passed an order dated July 3, 2020 creating sales tax demand of Rs17.06 billion comprising mainly on account of disallowance input tax claim for alleged non-compliance of the provisions of Section 73 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, sales tax on zero rated supply and imposition of extra tax and further tax on domestic consumers,” the company said in a report. “The company has filed an appeal before the CIR(A) against the determined order. The company based on the advice of its tax consultants expects a favorable outcome of the appeal.”

Under Section 73 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, payment of the amount for a transactions exceeding value of Rs50,000, excluding payment against a utility bill, are to be made by a crossed cheque drawn on a bank or by crossed bank draft or crossed pay order or any other crossed banking instrument showing transfer of the amount of the sales tax invoice in favor of the supplier from the business bank account of the buyer.

The tax office believed that the commissioner appeal would reject the stance of the company.

An LTO Karachi official said the company allowed zero-rated supplies to consumers who were not eligible to get zero-rating of sales tax facility.

In the past the FBR granted zero-rate of sales tax to taxpayers falling under various sectors of the economy. The FBR issued sales tax general orders (STGOs) mentioning the name of eligible taxpayers for availing the zero-rating tax facility. Meanwhile, gas and electricity companies were required to allow supply at zero-rated on the basis of names specified in the STGOs. The sources said the tax office has also rejected transactions of K-Electric that were made other than banking channels. The case of K-Electric was transferred to LTO Karachi from Medium Tax Office (MTO) Karachi about a month ago. The order was issued by the MTO Karachi.