Gold rates surge by Rs1,400/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs1,400/tola to Rs116,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,200 to Rs99,451.
In the international market, gold rates increased $40 to $1,958/ounce.
Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
Meanwhile, silver rates also increased Rs30 to Rs1,250/tola, it said, adding that price of 10 grams silver rose Rs25.72 to Rs1,071.67.