WAPDA halts K-IV project citing serious technical issues

LAHORE: An assessment team of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has found serious technical issues in the design, route and functionality of the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV), and concluded that the project could not proceed without resolving the problems.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain visited the K-IV project, along with seasoned engineers holding vast experience in project implementation. The team included advisor (projects), and general managers in coordination and monitoring water, central design office, hydro planning, and projects South.

In the first instance, WAPDA chairman, along with the team, undertook a detailed round of K-IV Intake located at Keenjhar Lake in District Thatta. On the occasion, K-IV project director, government of Sindh briefed about the current status of the project, highlighting impediments in the way to the construction of the scheme.

Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) project manager informed of the construction progress achieved so far on the project, while OCL Consultants Director gave detailed deliberations on the issues hampering the project.

Later, WAPDA chairman and the project officers concerned also went through an aerial view, along with the alignment of the project.

It was concluded during the visit that K-IV Project has serious technical issues relating to its design, route and functionality, therefore, the project could not proceed without resolving these issues.

A WAPDA team would compile a detailed report highlighting the major issues confronting the project and their possible solutions. Thereafter, a way forward would be determined to proceed further.

The K-IV Project envisages to supply 260 million gallons per day of water to Karachi in Phase-I.

Phase-I was approved by the ECNEC at revised cost of Rs25.552 billion for supplying 260 MGD of water to Karachi metropolitan. Under the financing mechanism approved by the ECNEC, the cost of the project was shared by the federal and provincial governments on the basis of 50:50 percent cost sharing.

The project was earlier being undertaken by the Sindh government. However, the federal government, under an arrangement with the provincial government, has now taken up its implementation as part of the Prime Minister’s Package for Karachi.

Two weeks ago, the federal government gave WAPDA the responsibility to take over the implementation of the municipal infrastructure project.

Karachi’s rapid urbanisation, unchecked population growth, and increased industrialisation have multiplied its water woes, as each new government has made the K-IV part of its package announcements. The recent setback is bound to further escalate the cost of the project and increase delays.