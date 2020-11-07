Stocks weaken as virus noise weighs

Stocks lost on Friday as institutional profit-taking took toll on banks and oils amid renewed economic worries over rising virus cases and uncertain US political situation, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.83 percent or 339.69 points to close at 40,731.61 points, while volumes decreased to 350,438 million shares, as compared to 356.655 million on Thursday.

Topline Securities in a note said, “Lackluster activity was observed during the first half of the trading session due to lack of triggers; however the market came under pressure during the second half of trading session”.

Index heavy banking sector led the decline, where HBL, MCB, and UBL cumulatively knocked 107 points out of the index, the brokerage said.

“E&P sector too lost value to drag the index down by 1.2 percent after a decline in international crude oil prices,” the Topline report said.

KSE-30 shares index dropped 0.94 percent or 161.46 points to end at 17,081.79 points.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “The selling wiped

out the gains mainly because of the weekend consideration amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country”.

Moreover, decline in crude oil prices weighed on the local oil and exploration stocks, which brought the overall index under pressure, he said.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks lost to institutional profit-taking in overbought scrips amid economic fears triggered by second COVID-19 wave”.

Rupee stability, upbeat data on exports growth of pharmaceutical, textile, and cement sectors, and reports of surge in banking deposits in October invited mid-session support, he said.

“Foreign outflows and uncertainty in global stocks pushed the stocks in the red zone,” Mehanti added.

Trading activity was recorded in 390 scrips, of which 132 moved up, 237 down, and 21 stayed neutral.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital, said, “Profit-taking continued at the local bourse with increasing COVID-19 cases, uncertain US

elections, and volatile global markets”.

A A Soomro, managing director at KASB Securities, said, “The market remained choppy owing to US elections that could see a legal battle, while rising local coronavirus cases also dampened the sentiments”.

TRG’s result swung the investor mood in the favour of buying and a significant interest was witnessed in UNITY and JSCL, he said.

“Political noise might simmer down next week as PPP is distancing itself from the PML-N over the latter’s comments about the army. That might lower the distraction foe equity investors. Next week, economic indicators seem to continue the positive trajectory,” Soomro added.

Top gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs73.89 to close at Rs2,849.90/share, and Sapphire Textile, up Rs61.87 to finish at Rs911.88/share.

Island Textile, down Rs86.67 to close at Rs1068.95/share, and Nestle Pakistan, losing Rs50.01 to close at Rs6299.99/share, were the worst losers.

Unity Foods Limited, up Rs0.64 to end at Rs23.95/share, topped the volume chart with 49,035 million shares, while Maple Leaf, losing Rs0.46 to end at Rs42.64/share, posted the thinnest turnover with 7.574 million traded shares.