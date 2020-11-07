Rupee touches 7-month high

KARACHI: The rupee rose to its highest level in more than seven months on Friday to reach 159.09 against the dollar, boosted by strong inflows and lower oil prices, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 159.09/dollar, its strongest level since March 24, 2020. It had closed at 159.46 on Thursday. The local currency gained 37 paisas during the day.

In the open market too, it appreciated 40 paisas against the dollar and ended at 159.30, compared with the previous closing of 159.70.

“We have seen dollar inflows from export proceeds, international financial institutions and remittances hitting the market. Higher foreign exchange reserves, drop in oil prices, a potential increase in exports and dollar slide against major currencies have all added to the rupee’s strength,” a currency dealer said.

“Dollar supplies are currently more than the demand. Exporters continued to sell dollars forward in anticipation of further depreciation in the exchange rate.”

“The declining trend of crude prices may bode well for the country’s import bill, as well as forex reserves and the rupee,” another dealer said.