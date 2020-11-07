CCAC to revisit cotton estimate next week

ISLAMABAD: The Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) will meet next week to make second estimate of the crop output and set target for the next season, a senior official said on Friday.

Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam will chair the meeting to discuss the ways and means to address the challenges being faced to enhance per-acre production of the crop, said Cotton Commissioner Khalid Abdullah.

Abdullah told APP cotton output in the country has been reduced by 35 percent while the national production has been revised to 8.59 million bales as against the set target of 10.89 million bales.

The shortfall was mainly attributed to losses caused by torrential rains in Sindh and insufficient availability of certified seeds and lack of on farm pest management, he added.

In order to regain the losses during next season, he said that ministry is evolving a mechanism to ensure availability of seeds, pesticides and provide them training about crop management. The ministry has also accelerated work on developing new high yielding seeds verities to achieve maximum output in order to enhance farm income and fulfill the requirements of domestic industrial sector.

The CCAC in its first meeting was informed that estimated production in Punjab would be 5.3 million bales against a target of 6 million bales, Sindh 3 million bales against a target of 4.6 million bales, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6,500 bales and Balochistan 291,000 bales.

About 240 metric tons of raw cotton worth $0.271 million was exported during first quarter of the current financial year as compared to the exports of 8,251 metric tons in corresponding period of last year. The exports of raw cotton during last 3 months fell 97.5 percent as compared to the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Exports of knitwear increased 10.46 percent as about 28.406 million dozens knitwear worth $860.7 million were exported in July-September as compared 30.56 million dozens valuing $779.2 million in the same period last year.