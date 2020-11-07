SBP says banking system equipped to capitalise on economic potential

LAHORE: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir says the stable banking system is fully equipped to capitalise on the potential of the country’s economy.

Baqir stressed the importance of provision of business-friendly environment.

“SBP has taken a number of proactive measures like encouraging banks to facilitate borrowers by offering products as per their needs and demands,” he said during a visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

SBP governor said round the-clock-facility has been provided to importers/exporters to pay customs duties, taxes and other dues electronically through internet banking for clearance of consignments through online customs system.

Baqir said the State Bank allowed banks to remit up to $200,000 per annum to digital service provider companies, in addition to a mechanism whereby the entities can register contracts with SBP. Payments can be made directly by the banks on periodic basis to enable local entities to acquire various services from abroad including marketing, consultancy services.

Baqir said SBP took a number of steps to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on economic growth. Since the onset of pandemic-related economic pressure, SBP reduced policy rate from 13.25 percent to 7 percent, he said. SBP allowed one-year extension in principal payment along with rescheduling/restructuring of loans without affecting the credit history of the borrowers.

SBP governor said housing and construction sector is the priority sector for the government due to its impact on economic development and job creation.

The central bank has so far deferred repayments on 90 percent of loans belonging to small businesses hurt by economic pressure amid coronavirus pandemic, he said.

SBP Deputy Governor Sima Kamil shared government will be providing a markup subsidy facility for the construction and purchase of new houses. This facility will allow all individuals, who will be constructing or buying a new house for the first time, to avail bank’s financing at subsidized and affordable markup rates.

SBP has undertaken various initiatives including issuance of separate prudential regulations for housing finance, capacity building of stakeholders and facilitation in establishment of Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company. Among other measures, SBP has established a steering committee on housing and construction finance chaired by the SBP governor to support government’s efforts to promote housing and construction sector and has assigned mandatory targets to banks to extend mortgage loans and financing for developers and builders. Kamil said SBP is providing liquidity to SMEs through commercial banks (both conventional and Islamic mode) at concessionary rates ranging from 3 percent to 6 percent. Establishment of Pakistan Credit Guarantee Company Limited and operationalization of secured transaction registry are likely to help in addressing some of the major challenges confronting to collateral deficient SMEs, she said.

The meeting participants were also informed about various measures taken by State Bank at foreign exchange front to facilitate the business community. These measures include allowing advance payment up to 100 percent of the value of imports, import on open account basis against letter of credit for import of plant, machinery, spare parts and raw material on behalf of manufacturing concerns; dispatch of shipping document by exporter direct to their buyers abroad, subject to certain parameters, instead of sending through banking channel.