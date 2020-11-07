PIA to serve new destinations

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would operate twice a week flights from Pakistan to Al-Qassim Saudi Arabia, a statement said on Friday.

The flights will be operated every Wednesday and Friday from Multan and Islamabad, respectively, it added.

The first flight will depart from Multan to Al Qassim on November 18.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that this fulfills the long standing demand of the Pakistanis residing in Al–Qassim. He directed the officials concerned to provide best services to the passengers.

The first flight to Al-Qassim will be welcomed with water canon salute on arrival at the destination, the statement added.