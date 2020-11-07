Jota’s red-hot start puts Firmino under pressure

LONDON: Diogo Jota’s red-hot start to life with Liverpool has given Jurgen Klopp a selection dilemma as the Portugal forward’s goal spree puts Roberto Firmino under pressure.

Jota’s Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Tuesday underlined his credentials to start Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash against title rivals Manchester City.

Portugal forward Jota has made an instant impact since joined the English champions from Wolves in a Â£41 million ($53 million) move in September. The 23-year-old netted on his home debut against Arsenal and has now scored seven goals in 10 appearances, including six in Liverpool’s last four matches.

Jota already has more goals for Liverpool in 2020 than Brazil forward Firmino, who has netted just once this season and only five times in the calendar year. While Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane remain untouchable in Liverpool’s front three, Firmino cannot be so sure of retaining his place if Jota maintains his flying start.

Firmino has struggled to match the goal-scoring exploits of Salah and Mane for much of his time at Anfield, but his tactical awareness and prodigious work-rate made him indispensible to Klopp.

Much of Liverpool’s success is based on a ferocious work-rate and the forwards are expected to lead the high press favoured by the Reds boss.

But Jota is already well versed in that style of play as Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo used a similar game-plan. That has given him a head start settling into Klopp’s team and against Atalanta he was preferred to Firmino in the starting line-up.