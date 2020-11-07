Online exams

Due to the pandemic, all education institutes had to be closed. The annual examinations were affected in an unprecedented manner and some had to be delayed. Punjab University, which is one of the oldest universities of Pakistan, launched an online platform to hold BA exams in August/September. Around 40,000 students from all over the country took the exam. The BA exam allows a majority of students to not only apply for a MA programme, but to also appear in the CSS examinations. However, the university has failed to declare the results even after the lapse of nearly two months. The examinations consisted of MCQs, which are checked as soon as candidates submit their answers. The delay cannot be justified.

Students are stressing out because the deadline for submission of MA forms is near. Without the results, they cannot apply to the program. If the results are not announced in a timely manner, students’ precious time will be wasted and their dreams will be shattered. The university must declare the results as soon as possible without causing any further misery to students. They’ve gone through enough already in this year.

Mohammad Khalid Bhatti

Rawalpindi