Man to face trial on terror charges

LONDON: A man accused of being a member of Islamic State will provisionally stand trial next spring, a court has heard.

Hashim Chaudhary, 27, of Chestnut Drive, Great Glen, Leicester, was arrested and detained under the Terrorism Act on October 22.

He has been charged with four counts of disseminating a terrorist publication, membership of a proscribed organisation, and two charges of entering into a funding arrangement. The prosecution alleged that Chaudhary used Bitcoin in a bid to transfer sums abroad. The defendant, who is in custody, did not attend the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing but was represented by a lawyer. Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing for March 8 and a provisional trial starting on May 24 next year. The senior judge transferred the case to Nottingham Crown Court, to be heard by Judge Gregory Dickinson QC. The hearing was partially held by video-link, with the judge and prosecutor present in court.