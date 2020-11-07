Protesters seek SC’s role in release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group, while continuing their protest against the illegal and unjustified detention of the Editor-in-Chief Geo and Jang Group, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, have said they were looking with high hopes towards the Supreme Court for justice.

They vowed to continue their protest against the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till he is released. The protest of journalists and workers of the Group, along with journalist organisations, representatives of civil society and political workers continued in Rawalpindi on Thursday against the illegal and unjustified long incarceration for the last 237 days.

They gathered outside the offices of Jang and The News and chanted slogans, carrying banners for the release of Editor-in-Chief Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and against the restrictions of media in the country.

Those who addressed the protest camp included Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo and Jang Group Islamabad and President and Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid, Secretary General Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists Asif Ali Bhatti, Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir, Amjad Abbasi, Munir Shah, Malik Nusrat, Kamal Shah, Naseerul Haq, Azhar Sultan, Aslam Butt, Athar Naqvi and other social and political workers.

They said all the workers of Geo and Jang Group were looking with high hopes towards the Supreme Court of Pakistan for justice for the Editor-in-Chief.

In Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office bearers of media unions and trade union of Jang Group continued protests against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest for the 215th consecutive day. Mir Shakil has been detained for the last 237 days over a more than three decade old property exchange matter without any proof of charges or making any progress in the investigations.

The participants termed it a blatant attack on media freedom and a conspiracy to close down the country’s largest media group. They demanded of the Chief Justice to take suo motu action against this gross injustice.