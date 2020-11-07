Rapid test ‘missed half of positive cases’ in pilot

LONDON: A rapid coronavirus test that gives results in 20 minutes missed more than 50 per cent of positive cases in a Greater Manchester pilot, according to reports.

The test, which is part of the government’s mass-testing strategy, known as Operation Moonshot, identified only 46.7 per cent of infections during a trial in Manchester and Salford last month, according to the Guardian.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that it was “incorrect” to suggest the rapid test has a low sensitivity, adding that it had been validated in another recent pilot.

But in a letter seen by the Guardian, scientists from Greater Manchester’s mass testing group (MTEG) raised concerns about the accuracy of the OptiGene Direct RT-Lamp test.

“The current available data from the Manchester pilot shows low sensitivity (46.7 per cent) of the Direct RT-Lamp platform,” the letter said.

According to the newspaper, the scientists said they had “significant concerns” and felt the data did not support a large scale rollout of the tests to staff in clinical settings, such as hospitals and care homes.

Plans being developed under Operation Moonshot will reportedly see 10 million people tested every day at a cost of £100 billion.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that technical advances in testing, including a different type of rapid testing being piloted in Liverpool, could be a “real way forward through the crisis”.

Some experts have urged caution, saying rapid tests are not as accurate as standard PCR swab tests processed in the lab and could result in people who are infectious being told they are not.

Professor Mark Wilcox, co-chair of DHSC’s Technical Validation Group, said a pilot of the rapid LAMP test used in Manchester but carried out elsewhere showed it had an overall sensitivity of nearly 80 per cent, rising to over 96 per cent for individuals with a higher viral load. “The direct LAMP tests used in Manchester have been validated in other laboratories and in real-world testing for use in different settings,” he said.

“It is incorrect to claim the tests have a low sensitivity, with a recent pilot showing overall technical sensitivity of nearly 80 per cent rising to over 96 per cent in individuals with a higher viral load, making it important for detecting individuals in the infectious stage.

“The challenge now is to understand the reasons for the difference in claimed sensitivity in one evaluation versus those in multiple others.”