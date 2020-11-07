Pakistan’s daily virus cases, deaths hit 3-month high

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received a grim reminder on Friday that the coronavirus second wave is in full swing, after the country hit a three-month high in both daily infections and deaths — 1,376 and 30 respectively — according to official data.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) daily situation update, Pakistan’s active cases leapt past the 16,000 mark (16,242) after 1,376 more people tested positive for the virus in a 24-hour-period, while 30 people — 28 of whom were under treatment in hospital — died in the same period.

Some 995 corona patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the country, 130 of whom are on ventilators. Some 35,745 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday — 11,530 in Sindh, 14,109 in Punjab, 3,219 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,740 in Islamabad, 161 in Balochistan, 410 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 576 in AJK.

Meanwhile, Multan authorities closed five public sector educational institutes after reports of positive coronavirus cases there. The district administration has also sought approval from the Ministry of Interior to impose smart lockdowns in the affected areas.

In a separate development, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) issued special precautionary instructions for the annual Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema which began on Friday and ends on Sunday. According to a circular, about 54,000 participants are attending the congregation which have been divided into district-wise sections.

The health department urged Ijtema participants to strictly follow SOPs issued by the department to control Covid-19. The Ijtema administration has been asked to ensure social distancing, disinfecting and mask wearing during the congregation.

The Punjab health department also established special health desks on the premises with the help of local health authorities.