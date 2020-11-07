Man jailed for biting off brother’s nose

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE: A 27-year-old man has been jailed after biting off his brother’s nose at a birthday celebration. Shane Groves admitted grievous bodily harm after the fight at his own party on April 5, last year, Nottinghamshire Police said.

He was jailed for two years and a month at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Groves was at a private members’ club in Alexandra Terrace, Sutton-in-Ashfield, near Mansfield, when he began hurling homophobic abuse towards another man.

When challenged over his verbal tirade by his sibling, he threw a chair then tried to headbutt his victim before the pair ended up grappling. The fracas ended with Groves, of Hazel Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, biting off the tip of his brother’s nose, with the appendage “ending up on the club floor”, police said. Despite attempts by medics at the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, the nose could not be reattached and the victim is now awaiting reconstructive surgery. Pc Scott Kerr, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a victimless prosecution which took a lot of work around CCTV evidence, photos, medical evidence and witness statements to secure the conviction.

“Groves’s actions left a man with life-changing injuries and caused him great psychological distress purely for standing up to him and trying to calmly put a stop to his homophobic behaviour.

“It was a nasty, unprovoked attack, which we won’t tolerate in Nottinghamshire, so we wanted to make sure we had done everything in our power to see justice served. I’m pleased this has now resulted in Groves being locked up for his crimes.”