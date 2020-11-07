Indian troops kill three Kashmiris in Pulwama

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed three Kashmiris in Pulwama district of occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed two youths and injured two other civilians during a violent cordon and search operation in Pampore area of the district.

One of the civilians, critically injured by the troops, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. The condition of the other injured was reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities snapped the 2G internet service in several areas of the district, while 4G connectivity remained suspended across the held territory since August 5 last year, when Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist government revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and placed it under military siege. –News Desk