Austria to shut ‘radical’ mosques after Vienna attack

VIENNA/BERLIN: The Austrian government will order the closure of “radical” mosques in the wake of a deadly terrorist shooting in the capital Vienna earlier this week, the interior ministry said on Friday.

A ministry spokesman said more details would soon be given at a press conference with Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Integration Minister Susanne Raab. Four people were killed in the shooting on Monday, Austria’s first major attack in decades which was blamed on 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, who was killed by police.

A statement from the officially recognised Islamic Religious Community of Austria said that in “discussion with the relevant authorities, we are closing one mosque”.

The statement said the mosque was being shut after information came to light that it had broken rules over “religious doctrine and its constitution”, as well as national legislation governing Islamic institutions.

Also on Friday the Vienna prosecutor’s department told AFP that six of the 16 people detained since the attack have been released, with the rest remaining in custody as the probe into the attacker’s circle continues.

Meanwhile, German police said they are raiding apartments and offices over possible links to the Daesh sympathiser. The sites that were searched in the northeast of the country belong to four people who “are not believed to be involved in the attack,” said the federal criminal agency (BKA). “But there may be links to the alleged assassin,” it added on Twitter.

The searches were carried out on a request from the Austrian authorities and were aimed at “securing material that could be proof”. “Two of the individuals are believed to have met the suspected assailant in July 2020 in Vienna,” the agency added.

The investigation has also led to Switzerland, where prosecutors have confirmed that two Swiss men aged 18 and 24 who were arrested Wednesday had already been the targets of criminal cases over terrorism offences.