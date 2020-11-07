Tareen returns, vows to help PTI overcome sugar crisis

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen vowed that he would help the government overcome the sugar crisis after he returned to Pakistan after a seven-month sojourn in the United Kingdom.

“[I] will play my part in helping the government overcome [the] sugar shortage and price hike,” Tareen tweeted hours after his arrival.

He also clarified that his company, JDW Sugar Mills, was not part of any petition against the Punjab government’s decision to commence sugar crushing on November 10. “All my mills, including those in Sindh, will start crushing on the 10th,” he added.

Tareen, who arrived with his son Ali Tareen, returned on an Emirates flight from London via Dubai, Geo News reported. While speaking to media at the airport, Tareen dismissed speculation about his reasons for leaving Pakistan, saying he had been going abroad every year for a medical checkup for the past seven years.

The PTI leader, who has been criticised heavily by the opposition over his alleged involvement in the sugar scandal, said on his return: “It is the opposition’s job to hurl allegations and I do not feel that there is a need to reply to them. Thanks to the Almighty, all my business is clean.”—News Desk

Murtaza Ali Shah adds: A source with knowledge of the matter shared that Tareen returned to Pakistan after receiving assurances about the ongoing issues. He had reached London around seven months ago and since then he remained at his Hampshire country home.

The former PTI General Secretary and business magnate left Pakistan after the Sugar Commission report was made public by the PTI government. Tareen has denied any wrongdoing.