Sat Nov 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

Cop allegedly kills colleague in Mohmand

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

GHALLANAI: A cop allegedly shot dead his colleague at a police post in Safi tehsil in Mohmand tribal district on Friday, an official said.

The official said that policemen Rahimullah and Munsif had gone to the Gul Rahman post in connection with some official work when they had an altercation over a petty issue. In the ensuing scuffle, Rahimullah allegedly opened fire on Munsif, leaving him critically wounded. The injured was rushed to a hospital in Ghallanai, but he succumbed to his wounds. The police arrested the accused and started investigation. The slain cop had got married a year ago and is survived by a widow and a son.

