Sat Nov 07, 2020
BR
Bureau report
November 7, 2020

Hostage recovered, captor arrested

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police on Friday arrested an alleged kidnapper who had taken a local resident hostage over a money dispute.

An official said that a man approached the Rahman Baba Police Station with the complaint that his father Riaz had been kidnapped by one Zahid alias Malang as the two had a money dispute. The police took the action and recovered the hostage.

