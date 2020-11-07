Hostage recovered, captor arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Police on Friday arrested an alleged kidnapper who had taken a local resident hostage over a money dispute.
An official said that a man approached the Rahman Baba Police Station with the complaint that his father Riaz had been kidnapped by one Zahid alias Malang as the two had a money dispute. The police took the action and recovered the hostage.