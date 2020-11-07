Committee formed to resolve issues between labourers, company

MANSEHRA: The district administration has formed a committee to settle differences between the labourers and the company executing the 880 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower Project on the Kunhar River in the Kaghan Valley.

“This is a step in the right direction as henceforth there would be no strike and blockade of the roads by labourers and they could take their issues for the settlement to this committee,” Qasim Ali Khan, the deputy Commissioner, told a meeting. The meeting was attended, among others, by the officials of the company executing the mega energy project, labourers union, Police Department and Balakot Tehsil administration here on Friday.

According to the terms and conditions set for the committee, the violator of the agreement would be liable to face the law and the police could take action against it. The committee, which is being led by Balakot assistant commissioner as its chairman, would be represented by the president and the general secretary of the labourers union Tahir Hussain Shah and Munir Hussain Shah, respectively, two officials of the higher hierarchy of company and deputy superintendent of police in Balakot.

The committee was tasked with settling issues first related to quarantining of labourers and Rs5000 increase in wages and gratuities as labourers were agitating against it since early this year. “This committee would also take up issues related to food allowance, old aged benefits, death claims, transport, labourer’s safety and I am optimistic no untoward situation would arise henceforth,” the deputy commissioner said.

The Suki Kinari dam, which is the only project being executed in the energy sector under China Pakistan Economic Corridor across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would start producing electricity in 2022.