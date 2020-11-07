close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

Kidnapped girls recovered

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

NOWSHERA: The two minor sisters, who were kidnapped from the Regi village in Badrashi town a day ago, were recovered during a raid, police said.

It was learnt that the kidnappers were close relatives of the girl and had kidnapped them to settle some scores. The accused were identified as Jan Pari and her son Salman, 20. The two sisters named Alisha, 6, and Warisha, 5, had been kidnapped when they left home after returning from school to buy chickpeas. Habib Shah, the father of the girl and a mason by profession, had got a case registered at the Cantt Police Station.

Latest News

More From Peshawar