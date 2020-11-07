Kidnapped girls recovered

NOWSHERA: The two minor sisters, who were kidnapped from the Regi village in Badrashi town a day ago, were recovered during a raid, police said.

It was learnt that the kidnappers were close relatives of the girl and had kidnapped them to settle some scores. The accused were identified as Jan Pari and her son Salman, 20. The two sisters named Alisha, 6, and Warisha, 5, had been kidnapped when they left home after returning from school to buy chickpeas. Habib Shah, the father of the girl and a mason by profession, had got a case registered at the Cantt Police Station.