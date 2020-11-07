SCCI wants KP business community included in international trainings

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has demanded of the National Productivity Organisation (NPO), a sub-subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries and Production, to ensure participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community in international training and programmes.

The chamber sought capacity-building training/programmes for businesspersons belonging with different trades to enhance their business skills and technical knowhow to market their finishing products in a benefitting manner. The demands were presented by senior vice president of the SCCI Manzoor Elahi while presiding over a meeting during visit of Chief Executive Officer, NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry here at the Chamber’s House Friday. Besides, the chamber vice president, Junaid Altaf, executive members Muhammad Naeem Butt, Abdul Jalil Jan, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Zahoor Khan, former senior vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, Sadder Gul, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, Faiz Rasool, a number of members Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry were present on the occasion. Both sides agreed to initiate joint ventures and training programmes to enhance skills and capacity of businesspeople in the province. Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf urged the NPO to ensure participation of KP business community in international training programmes, seminars, workshops and business meetings. They asked that the NPO should take initiatives to enhance capacity building of businesspeople in different trades so that would help them to promote their manufacturing products in a better way. The speakers stressed the need for the establishment of a close liaison between SCCI and NPO office at the regional level. They suggested to the NPO to organize a special Chinese language course for members of the business community to remove the language barriers and make interaction with Chinese investors easy, while keeping in view initiating a number of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The participants emphasized that the NPO should launch joint ventures and programmes with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen collaboration in different potential sectors. Earlier, the NPO CEO Alamgir Chaudhry made a comprehensive multi presentation in which he told the participants about the major role and interventions of the organisation. The senior official said that the NPO in collaboration with relevant institutions was taking steps to enhance the capacity building of people attached to the manufacturing sector. He said the organization was working in two sectors, multi countries programmes (foreign training courses and benchmarking) and the second one is individual countries programme under which proposal is invited in two-cycles in June and in December about experts’ opinion for any sector of trade. The NPO CEO agreed to the proposals and recommendations of the SCCI and assured efforts to implement the suggestions.