Release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman demanded

PESHAWAR: The media workers demanded the release of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest on Friday.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards when they converged on the lawn outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to voice anger at the detention.

They chanted slogans against the incarceration of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the vindictive actions by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against the Jang Media Group.

Senior journalists Arshad Aziz Malik and Shakeel Farman Ali led the protest.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali Syed Bukhar Shah, Ehtesham Toru, Sabz Ali Shah, Qaiser Khan, Gulzar Khan, Amjad Safi, Farmanullah Jan, Gohar Ali and others. They slammed the PTI government for victimizing the Jang Media Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to force them into submission. The speakers deplored that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for the last 240 days in an old case which was based on cooked-up charges.

They criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for going after the opposition political parties and independent media houses to appease the government.

The speakers said the NAB had a selective approach as it had ignored huge corruption scams such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project because these were linked to the ruling party members.

They implored the Supreme Court of Pakistan to provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been behind bars for almost eight months.