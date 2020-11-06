Approver records statement against ex-PTI minister

LAHORE: Former managing director of the Punjab Mineral Development Corporation Manzar Hayat on Thursday recorded his statement as an approver against incumbent PTI minister Sibtain Khan for allegedly awarding illegal contracts in the PML-Q government in 2007 as Mines and Minerals Minister. Manzar had decided to become an approver against Sibtain Khan in August and as was reported by The News.

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday produced Manzar Hayat before a magisterial court where Manzar recorded his statement as an approver.

Manzar while recording his statement alleged that the contracts were awarded to friends of then mines secretary Imtiaz Cheema and Cheema had played a role of the front man in the whole episode. It was further alleged that the corruption money was used for the election campaign of Sibtain Khan.

According to details, the NAB is probing an alleged illegal contract between Earth Resource Private Limited (ERPL) and the Punjab Mineral Development Corporation (PUNJMIN), a company established under the Minerals Department.

Owned by Arshad Waheed, the ERPL Company had entered into a joint venture with the PUNJMIN for exploration of Iron and other minerals in December 2007.

The corporation (PUNJMIN) after spending Rs117.59 million had discovered 610 million metric ton iron ore in Chiniot. As per the agreement, the government share was agreed upon at only 20 per cent and the company was to get the remaining 80 per cent.

An FIR of the matter was also registered in the ACE under sections 471, 468 and 420 of the PPC against seven accused, including a PTI minister and former Punjab minister for mines and minerals Sibtain Khan, former provincial secretary Imtiaz Ahmed Cheema, PUNJMIN Secretary Basharatullah, PUNJMIN General Manager Muhammad Aslam, Chief Inspector of Mines Mian Abdul Sattar, PUNJMIN Technical Adviser Idrees Rizwani, owner and CEO of ERPL Arshad Waheed.

The NAB had also accused former secretary Imtiaz Ahmad of constituting a committee comprising M Aslam and Abdul Sattar under directions from Sibtain Khan for approval of the said contract. During the process, the former chief inspector mines Abdul Sattar provided a fake survey to the technical committee. Operations manager Muhammad Aslam also provided fake financial and technical figures. The NAB alleged that the accused in connivance with the former minister did a joint venture with the company. The NAB had arrested Punjab Mineral Development Corporation’s former managing director Manzar Hayat in this case. Later, Manzar agreed to become an approver against Sibtain.

The Lahore NAB had arrested Sibtain Khan on June 15, 2019, in this case. Sibtain had resigned from his office after his arrest and later secured bail from the Lahore High Court. However, he was again made a minster by the PTI-led Punjab government.