Farmer who fainted during protest dies in hospital

LAHORE: A farmer, whose condition went critical due to police high-handedness and tear gas shelling on protesting farmers at Thokar Niaz Baig a day ago, expired in Jinnah Hospital on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Malik Ashfaq Langriyal, Finance Secretary Pakistan Kissan Ittehad. Ashfaq was rushed to Jinnah Hospital after he went unconscious due to police highhandedness and tear gas shelling.

The farmers chanted slogans against the government and the Punjab police outside the Jinnah Hospital and demanded immediate action against the responsible cops. IG Punjab also took notice of the incident and directed CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard.