President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Bosnian president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the country’s highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on the chairman of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Daferovic, at a special investiture ceremony held Thursday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Besides the delegation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the ceremony was attended among others by the members of federal cabinet, Sindh governor and senior officers. National anthems of Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina were also played on the occasion.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi warmly welcomed efik Daferovic, upon arrival at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The distinguished guest was also presented a bouquet.