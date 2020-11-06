Protesters seek SC’s role in release of Editor-in-Chief

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group, while continued their protest on Thursday against illegal and unjustified detention of the Editor-in-Chief Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, said that they were looking with high hopes towards the Supreme Court for justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They vowed to continue their protest against the illegal and unjustified long detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till his release.

The countrywide protest of journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group along with the journalists Organisations, representatives of the civil society and political workers continued their protest in Rawalpindi on Thursday against the illegal and unjustified long incarceration for last 237 days. They gathered outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi and chanted slogans with carrying the banners for the release of Editor-in-Chief Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and against the restrictions of the media in the country. Those who addressed the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi included Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo and Jang Group Islamabad and President and Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid, Secretary General Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists Asif Ali Bhatti, Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir, Amjad Abbasi, Munir Shah, Malik Nusrat, Kamal Shah, Naseerul Haq, Azhar Sultan, Aslam Butt, Athar Naqvi and other social and political workers.

The workers of Jang and The News demanded the release of the Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and vowed to continue their struggle till his release. The speakers at the protest camp said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is leading the struggle of freedom of the media in the country.

They said all the workers of Geo and Jang Group were looking with high hopes towards Supreme Court of Pakistan for the justice with Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They said the workers of Geo and Jang group are united to foil all the conspiracies against the Geo and Jang Group. They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman never compromises on his principle stance of freedom of the media in the country and on the independent editorial policy.

In Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office bearers of media unions and trade union of Jang Group continued protests against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group and Geo TV, on Thursday for the 215th consecutive day. Mir Shakil has been detained for the last 237 days under NAB custody over a 35-years old property exchange matter without giving any proof of charges or making any progress in the investigations.

Protesters said Imran Khan had been victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of PTI regime, they said, lamenting that Mir Shakil was detained despite that no progress was made either in investigations into the corruption charges of 35 years old property exchange case nor any formal case was registered. The participants termed it a blatant attack on media freedom and a conspiracy to close down country’s largest media group. They chanted slogans against the fascist PTI regime and condemned using NAB for media’s arm twisting.

They demanded the Chief Justice should take suo moto action against this gross injustice, which was a direct attack on the freedom of expression and liberty of media. They demanded the immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and threatened to launch anti-government movement across the country if he was not released.

The participants in the protest included General Secretary Jang Workers Union Malik Farooq Awan, News Editor of Pakistan Times, Zaheer Anjum, senior journalists Awais Qarni, Shafiq Ahmad, Munawwar Hussain, Ms Ayesha Akram, Romeo Jalib, Aziz Sheikh, Shahid Aziz, Shamsi Baloch, Arif Najmi, Muhammad Ali, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Zahid Mehmood, Shahzad Rauf, and others.

Zaheer Anjum termed PTI government as the worst kind of fascist and authoritarian regime bent upon gagging the voice of media to prevent exposure of its own corruption and bad governance.

Awais Qarni said media cannot work for the truth without freedom, as it played the role of watchdog for the country.

Ayesha Akram said victimisation of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman must come to an end and he should be released as his arrest was a symbolic move to usurp media freedom.

Malik Farooq Awan said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a symbol of freedom of expression and this struggle is not only for his release but also for the freedom of media in future.