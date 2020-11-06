I’m personally monitoring pricing of essential commodities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that availability and pricing of essential commodities was a provincial prerogative, but keeping in view the convenience of the poor, he himself was monitoring the matter and the government was making every effort to provide relief to the people.

The prime minister said that at present all the economic indicators were in a positive direction, as he added the government was making every effort to make the fruits of this positive development available to the people. He stated this while chairing a review meeting on the steps being taken and to be taken regarding the availability of essential commodities and control over prices.

The prime minister urged that the situation of flour and sugar be constantly monitored and advance arrangements for future needs be ensured. He directed that arrangements be made for the delivery of imported sugar to different parts of the country so that the delivery process would not be delayed. Punjab chief secretary gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the availability and prices of wheat and sugar in the province. The meeting was informed that all the district administration officers are constantly monitoring the availability of flour. The meeting was informed that detailed consultations have been held with the owners of flour mills. The chief secretary assured that 25,000 tonnes of wheat would be threshed daily and market availability would be ensured.

KP chief secretary informed the meeting that the province currently consumes 11,000 tonnes of wheat per day and has 1.1 million tonnes in stock. He said flour mills have reduced the price of flour by Rs10 to 50 per 20kg bag. As many as 2,400 FIRs have been registered against profiteers and hoarders. The chief secretary assured that the release of 5,000 tonnes of wheat per day would be ensured by the provincial government. Meanwhile, the prime minister also chaired a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development.

The Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) informed the meeting that 74 projects have been approved in Sindh with a total cost of Rs28 billion. With the commencement of these projects, related economic activities worth Rs55 billion will begin. The meeting was informed that between September 2019 and September 2020, sales of cement increased by 17 percent and steel by 19 percent. Abad praised the government's efforts to further facilitate the approval process for construction and offered suggestions in this regard.

The meeting was informed that 4,714 projects have been approved in Punjab since July 2020. Punjab recorded a record 5.73 million tonnes of cement sales in the month of October 2020. The prime minister stressed that the process of approval of projects should be further facilitated for investors.