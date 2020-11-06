26 die from COVID-19 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 26 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,893 on Thursday, a private news channel reported.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), about 1,302 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, whereas the number of active cases of coronavirus went up to 15,317 from 14,646.

However, 316,665 patients have recovered from the virus.At least 32,376 tests were carried out for the detection of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours as the country has so far conducted 4,573,768 tests.Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.Till now 147,787 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 105,535 in Punjab, 40,022 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,694 in Islamabad, 16,026 in Balochistan, 4,491 in Azad Kashmir and 4,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan.Furthermore, 2,647 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,385 in Punjab, 1,284 in KP, 152 in Balochistan, 229 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 104 in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said the perception of Pakistani people of being invincible when it comes to the coronavirus is wrong. There is no doubt that a second wave of coronavirus infections has hit the country, he said while speaking at a talk show of a private news channel.Dr Faisal Sultan said the ups and downs in statistics were there but a clear trend has been seen over the last couple of weeks.This time there is a difference of weather and the perception of invincibility among the people, he said and added that this perception was obviously wrong, which needs to be countered.However, Dr Sultan said that the authorities now have more knowledge and are working to get health facilities back to their optimum levels. He said talks are being held with provinces to enhance their capacity to deal with any situation.He said the implementation of precautionary measures at educational institutions is much better than in market places and at wedding halls. He also attributed the rise in the number of infections to violation of SOPs.