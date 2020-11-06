PML-Q gives PM’s luncheon a miss

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday sounded highly optimistic about returning in next elections as well on the basis of his government performance, billing the remaining two and a half years of his rule as the time of showing performance, after having tackled crucial challenges, particularly on the economic front.

Sources privy to the luncheon, hosted in honour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government allies here, claimed that the prime minister reiterated his resolve of not giving an NRO to the opposition, which was trying to exert pressure on him and blackmailing him one way or the other.

Prime Minister again ruled out possibility of giving relief to the opposition leadership, facing corruption cases and hence did not see any sense in having dialogue with them, as their one-point agenda was seeking an NRO, sources said.

However, the prime minister maintained he believed in political dialogue but just could not compromise on the menace of corruption of opposition leaders.

The ruling coalition, which remains in thin majority in the National Assembly, saw parting ways of the BNP-Mengal, a few months back and things are not pleasant as regards PTI’s key partner in the Centre and in Punjab i.e. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership decided to stay away from the event, having reservations about the federal government policies and CM Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government while the Grand Democratic Alliance and MQM attended the luncheon.

The luncheon provided a perfect opportunity to the ruling coalition to take stock of the important issues, including prevailing political scene in the backdrop of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s agitation and economic situation in the country.

Like during the recent federal cabinet meeting, several participants, complained on the occasion about rising trend of inflation and the tough time they faced at the hands of people in their respective constituencies. They also had reservations about non-initiation of major development projects in their respective areas.

To this, the prime minister asserted that tangible results would be visible soon in this connection, as comprehensive strategy had been chalked out and being implemented, particularly in relation to flour and sugar.

The allies also lodged a barrage of complains about no progress or snail’s pace work on the uplift schemes and how the government of Sindh was impeding all this. The allies expressed reservations over non-disbursement of development funds by Sindh government.

Prime Minister held out a categorical assurance that it was time to address all their concerns with the economic situation is also steadily improving. He regretted that the ruling coalition wanted to make Pakistan a better place while the opposition was pushing for the status quo, wherein they could resume their loot and plunder.

GDA legislator and Federal Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza was quite vocal in saying that the people of Sindh were being treated like stepchildren as federal or provincial governments had not carried out any mega projects or development works.

MQM members said that work on Karachi Transformation Plan was very slow while people of Karachi were being affected due to non-cooperation of Sindh government.

According to the sources, the PML-F also joined in in expressing reservations over the neglect felt by the people of Sindh.

"We are your allies, but the government does nothing to prove it," Pir Pagara was said to have complained.

The MQM-P accused the Sindh government of nepotism with regard to the Ehsaas programme and disbursements from the Pakistan Baitul Mal.

"The Sindh government is deliberately ignoring our constituencies," the MQM-P leaders lamented, requesting the PTI-led regime to consult the coalition parties over federal projects.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui raised the issue of missing party workers and Karachi-related cases.

Sources had revealed that the Akhtar Mengal-led BNP-M and the PML-Q had rejected the invitation to PM Imran Khan's luncheon, where mutton pulao, haleem, and kheer were served to coalition partners.

Among those attending were Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani, Planning Minister Asad Umar, and Usman Buzdar, Jam Kamal Khan, and Mahmood Khan — the respective chief ministers of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kamal spoke on the government's performance and issues in Balochistan, complaining about the non-fulfillment of the federal government' promises.

Umar, the sources added, gave the guests a briefing on Pakistan's economy and reforms. The country's economic situation, he observed, has greatly improved.

Jamhoori Wattan party (JWP) leader Shahzain Bugti and MNA Aslam Bhootani warned the PTI-led government that they would quit the coalition if the promises made to them aren't fulfilled within a week.

While speaking on Geo News TV show "Capital Talk", Bugti said, "If the government is serious about the problems in Balochistan, the prime minister should pass executive orders, issue a notification and make an announcement on national television."

"The problem with the incumbent government is that they only believe in taking U-turns," Bugti remarked.

Meanwhile, Bhootani said there was a dearth of "treating MNAs with respect".

"We only say respect should be accorded. Ten things may be done while 10 may not come to fruition. We are allies and are independent. For us, all roads are open. If one path does not lead to success, we will choose another. But they must at least accord respect to their own party members," he said, referring to reservations he had had during conversations with PTI members.

Referring to the government's stance of "reviewing" the 18 Amendment, Bugti said he does not agree with it at all. "The 18th Amendment was done after arriving at a consensus with all political parties. The prime minister only has his own PTI views. He cannot develop a consensus for the whole of Pakistan."

Meanwhile, Bhootani was of the view that whether anyone likes the PPP or not, the 18th Amendment and National Finance Commission award are commendable accomplishments on their part.

"The grant for Balochistan in the 7th NFC award was never before witnessed and will probably never again be seen so we will protect it," he said.