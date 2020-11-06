close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
November 6, 2020

Outlaw wanted for killing cops killed in police encounter

National

November 6, 2020

SUKKUR: The Sukkur police have claimed killing notorious dacoit Liquat alias Eidan Jafferi allegedly wanted in the killing of two police officers, in an encounter. The SSP Sukkur, Irfan Samoo, told newsmen on Thursday that in the riverine area of Shah Bhello, Sukkur, an operation was launched when they were tipped off about the presence of the ‘wanted criminals’. In the subsequent encounter near their hideout, dacoits Liquat alias Eidan Jafferi and Naseer Misrani were gunned down. SSP Samoo said that Liaquat was allegedly wanted in the killing of Sub-inspector Murtaza Mirani and Constable Zulfiqar Kalaharo, besides involvement in several other murders and highway robberies. The police recovered Kalashnikovs and bullets from the possession of the dead, he added.

